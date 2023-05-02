Rational Advisors LLC Has $64.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $64,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $157.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

