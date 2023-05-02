Rational Advisors LLC Has $28.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $416.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

