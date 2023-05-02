Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

HD opened at $296.80 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $300.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.81.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.