Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 48,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $199.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

