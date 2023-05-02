Rational Advisors LLC Buys 38,722 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 137.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

