Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $53.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. Rambus has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,568. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Rambus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rambus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rambus by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Rambus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

