Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $560,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $617,625.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $619,750.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $608,500.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $641,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $48.51. 3,355,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,515. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -350.33 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 2,010.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.