Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USTB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USTB opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.