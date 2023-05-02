Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.