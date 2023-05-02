Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 714 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 87,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.