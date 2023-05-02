Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $523.83 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

