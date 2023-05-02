Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

