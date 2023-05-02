Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,733 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,733 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 1,116,033 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

