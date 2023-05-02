Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $115.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

