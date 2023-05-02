Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 143 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $472.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.