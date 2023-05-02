Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

