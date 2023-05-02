Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Up 4%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 1,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

