Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.23 and approximately $60.86 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

