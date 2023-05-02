Qtum Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $289.46 million and approximately $35.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00009872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.96 or 0.06526756 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,638,956 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

