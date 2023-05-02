Qiagen (QGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Qiagen has set its FY23 guidance at $2.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.10- EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 339,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 375,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 308,425 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.