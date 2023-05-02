Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Puma Biotechnology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

PBYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Further Reading

