PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $258,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $258,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,076. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

