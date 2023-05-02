PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

PPERF stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

