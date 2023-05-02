PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRFGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of PBCRF opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

