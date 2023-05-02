Provident Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Provident Trust Co. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,210,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,646 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 4.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.56% of Fastenal worth $151,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,811. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.