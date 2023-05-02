Proterra (PTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Proterra has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative net margin of 76.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Proterra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Proterra Stock Performance

Shares of PTRA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 2,852,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Proterra has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $287.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Proterra

PTRA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Proterra from $6.50 to $1.80 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Proterra by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Further Reading

