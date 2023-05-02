Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Prologis by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Down 2.3 %

PLD opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day moving average is $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

