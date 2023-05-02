Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
PFIE opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.96. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.57.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
