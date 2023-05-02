Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

PFIE opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.96. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 262,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 164,851 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 130,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

