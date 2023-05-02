Presidio Capital Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,581,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Globus Medical by 95.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 210,142 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Globus Medical by 62.0% during the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 419,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,355,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Globus Medical by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 132,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,575. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.