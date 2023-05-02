Presidio Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.01. The stock had a trading volume of 111,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

