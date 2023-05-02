Presidio Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 758.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.0% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. TNF LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,698,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

