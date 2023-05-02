Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIST. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Price Performance

Vista Energy stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.17). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $308.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.