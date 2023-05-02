Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $715,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 205,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,059. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
