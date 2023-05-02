Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,405 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.41. 935,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,840,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

