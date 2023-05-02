Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 2.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.28. 461,399 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

