Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1516 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.
Prada Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Prada has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.
Prada Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prada (PRDSY)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.