Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1516 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Prada Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Prada has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.