Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $90.52 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $90.52 million and approximately $41.75 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 756,421,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 756,421,440.909236 with 625,250,020.329079 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.18040505 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $35,041,683.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

