PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.94 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

MYPS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 68,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.74 million, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 425.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,789 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 409.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 556,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 632.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,604 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

