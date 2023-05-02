PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Shares Down 6.9%

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $65.04. Approximately 49,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 200,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $279.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

