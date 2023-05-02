Pivotal Research Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $48.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Rating) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.63.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares in the company, valued at $48,864,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

