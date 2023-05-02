Pivotal Research Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $48.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares in the company, valued at $48,864,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

