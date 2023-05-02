Piper Sandler Lowers West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Price Target to $18.00

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $486,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 273.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

