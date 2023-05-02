Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. MKM Partners cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,770. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.