Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 888

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by 888 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

PINS stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 8,556,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,076,025. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,463 shares of company stock worth $3,729,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,863,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

