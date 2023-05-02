Phraction Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Phraction Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,881. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $392.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.