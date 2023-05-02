Phraction Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Phraction Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 3.7% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 39,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,392. The firm has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

