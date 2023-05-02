Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

PECO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.06. 677,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,472. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after buying an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

