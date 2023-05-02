Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,149. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

