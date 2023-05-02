Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

