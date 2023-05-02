Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $6,046,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 305,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

PM opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13. The firm has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.