Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.13. 501,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.